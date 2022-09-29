Big rig crash sparks closure on Eastex Fwy interchange at North Loop, causing backup for miles

Expect delays after a major accident on US-59 and 610 N forces a full closure.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a big rig is sparking major traffic issues on the interchange of the Eastex Freeway at the North Loop.

Thursday's traffic backup stretched for miles after a big rig had an accident on the ramp over the Eastex Freeway that leads drivers to the North Loop.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, but a view from SkyEye showed part of the trailer tipping halfway over.

All southbound mainlanes of the Eastex Freeway are closed.

At this time, it's unknown how long it will take to clear the freeway.

