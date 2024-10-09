I-10 Katy Fwy westbound reopened at Dairy Ashford after crash involving 18-wheeler and car

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the Katy Freeway have reopened at Dairy Ashford after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down part of the roadway in west Houston on Wednesday morning.

According to Houston police, the wreck involved a car and an 18-wheeler, which had flipped on its side.

Houston Transtar says the crash was first reported at 5:01 a.m.

More than five hours later, crews opened a couple of lanes, but three right lanes remained closed, TxDOT said on X, formerly Twitter. The closure prompted heavy traffic backups, but by 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

In addition to the crash, the truck spilled diesel, requiring cleanup as well.

Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.