Houston drivers dodge spool that fell off 18-wheeler after hitting railroad overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is no stranger to spools on the highway, but they can cause a couple of safety concerns. On Wednesday, drivers had to take precautions after a flat-bed 18-wheeler lost its load on the highway.

Houston TranStar said that after 1 p.m., it was told that a big rig carrying large spools had hit the railroad overpass near Hogan Street. This sent one of the three spools on the 18-wheeler to fall off the truck and roll back to the gore point between the main and exit lanes.

Videos show the spool at rest at the gore point on the Katy Freeway and Hogan Street and the big rig parked along the North Freeway and Hogan Street south.

SEE ALSO: TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways

It wasn't immediately known if any vehicles were damaged in the incident.

