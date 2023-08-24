Houston traffic: Loose spool blocks 2 inbound lanes of Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue bridge

Curiously enough, ABC13 reported on a similar blockage at the same exact spot back on February 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston drivers, prepare to slow down if you are on the inbound I-10 Katy Freeway heading toward downtown.

A Houston TranStar camera picked up a loose spool out on the freeway just past the Houston Avenue bridge. The ABC13 newsroom first learned of the obstruction just before 3:30 p.m.

The camera stream is showing the right two lanes being blocked as workers cone off the area.

So far, ABC13 has not yet learned of any injuries or damage.

There was no estimation on when the lanes will re-open.

Houston drivers have been well-acquainted with lost spool loads interrupting traffic across the city's freeways.

If Thursday's incident sounds familiar to you, that's because Eyewitness News reported on a similar lost load incident in the same exact spot. We're not kidding.

FROM 2022: 2 lanes of Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to loose spool stuck under bridge, HPD says

ABC13 also produced a timeline of loose spools from five years ago, when it seemed this thing became a monthly occurrence.

TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways