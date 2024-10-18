Driver charged after high-speed chase from League City to Houston, bond set at $650,000

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond has been set at $650,000 for a driver accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Houston's north side on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Olajuwon Smith, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, manufacture/delivery, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Driver in custody after leading high-speed chase around north Houston

League City Police Officers said they stopped a gray 2011 Audi Q7 in the Cracker Barrel parking lot at 231 South Gulf Fwy at about 2:40 p.m. after the driver reportedly failed to signal a lane change.

After contacting the driver, authorities said they suspected Smith was involved with narcotics and requested a K9 unit, but Smith allegedly sped away.

LCPD officers pursued Smith from League City through Webster and into Houston with the help of Houston police, Texas DPS, and other agencies.

Eyewitness News was first on the scene, with SkyEye13 tracking the chase as it traveled.

At about 3:58 p.m., HPD's helicopter unit said the Audi wrecked into two vehicles near the intersection of Gessner Rd and W Gulf Bank Rd in Houston.

The suspect stopped his vehicle in an apartment complex driveway in the 7200 block of Gessner Road, exited the vehicle, and began running through the complex and across Windfern Road on foot.

DPS Troopers arrested Smith in the 7100 block of White Oak Cir and put him in custody at approximately 4:02 p.m.

Officials transported Smith to a local hospital as DPS Troopers investigated the traffic collision at Gessner Rd and W Gulf Bank.