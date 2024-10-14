IH-69 Southwest Freeway NB at 610 West Loop shut down after reports of gravel on road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic on the IH-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at IH-610 West Loop is creeping even slower than usual for a Monday morning after reports of gravel on the road.

The freeway is shut down as authorities divert drivers to 610.

If this is your route, you can take Richmond or Bissonnet as an alternate route.

ABC13 will launch SkyEye as soon as it's safe to do so. The helicopter is currently unable to launch due to low visibility.

For now, you can find updates and see what it looks like from Houston TranStar cameras on Eyewitness News, streaming live in the video player above on our 24/7 channel.

