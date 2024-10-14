WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

IH-69 Southwest Freeway NB at 610 West Loop shut down after reports of gravel on road

KTRK logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 11:52AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic on the IH-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at IH-610 West Loop is creeping even slower than usual for a Monday morning after reports of gravel on the road.

The freeway is shut down as authorities divert drivers to 610.

If this is your route, you can take Richmond or Bissonnet as an alternate route.

ABC13 will launch SkyEye as soon as it's safe to do so. The helicopter is currently unable to launch due to low visibility.

For now, you can find updates and see what it looks like from Houston TranStar cameras on Eyewitness News, streaming live in the video player above on our 24/7 channel.

Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW