Deputy terminated after shooting 17-year-old suspect at NRG Park

HPD Commanders, PIO & Investigators are responding to reports of a suspect shot by Precinct 1 Deputies at 8200 N Stadium Drive. The suspect was struck and transported to an area hospital. Further information will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5AWqZncwDZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 26, 2021

Suspect was taken to hospital in stable condition. Deputy was not injuries. HPD SIU on scene. No other info at this time. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) December 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy who shot a 17-year-old suspect has been terminated after a review found the deputy's conduct was not consistent with departmental policies, Constable Alan Rosen said Friday.The teen, identified as Charisma Hannibal, is in the hospital after the Dec. 26 shooting near NRG Stadium.According to authorities, Hannibal erratically drove a stolen car into an off-limits parking lot. The deputy tried to stop her, but she allegedly refused.Hannibal eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle. That's when the deputy gave her verbal commands, which police say she ignored.When the teen tried to get back into the vehicle, the deputy fired a weapon, injuring her.Hannibal then drove away from the area, leading to a short chase that ended when she got to a closed gate.The teen was taken into custody and taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was not injured.Police say there was an open felony warrant on the teen's records and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harris County Precinct 4.Hannibal has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and felony evading arrest.According to a statement from Constable Alan Rosen, the deputy involved in the shooting has been terminated adding that the "conduct was not consistent with departmental policies."The statement from Constable Alan Rosen did not identify the deputy. It said the deputy started working for the department as a civilian in 2008 and became a certified deputy in March 2021."We are committed to accountability and holding all deputies accountable for their actions," Rosen said.Friday night, Hannibal's father, Darrin Hannibal, told ABC13 the case against his daughter now seems tainted and he wants the charges dropped."After the red flag of the officer being terminated, I feel like they should be dropped," he said of the two charges she faces. "Lets me know there was something they were covering up."The teen remains hospitalized after the Dec. 26 shooting near NRG Stadium. Hannibal's father has not been able to visit her since she's in custody.This is an ongoing investigation by the Precinct 1 Internal Affairs Unit, Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.A spokeswoman would not provide additional details about which policies the deputy violated. Rosen did not respond.