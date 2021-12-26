deputy-involved shooting

17-year-old hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting near NRG Park Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputy shoots 17-year-old suspect at NRG Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an altercation with a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy near the NRG Stadium.

The teenager erratically drove a stolen car into a parking lot, according to authorities. When the deputy stopped the suspect's car, there was some type of altercation and the suspect was shot and hit multiple times.

The suspect got back into her car and led the deputy on a short chase ending when the teen got stuck behind a closed gate and was taken into custody.



Officials say there's an open felony warrant on the teen's records and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harris County Precinct 4.

Houston police are currently investigating the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice involved shootingnrg parkdeputy involved shootingstolen car
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
No bond issued for 19-year-old arrested in deadly ambush shooting
19-year-old murder suspect arrested in fallen deputy's handcuffs
Deputy shot at while chasing catalytic converter theft suspects
Conroe man shot by deputies after reported domestic disturbance
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News