Suspect in Pct. 4 deputy's death hospitalized after being hurt by K-9 during Galveston Bay arrest

The manhunt for the suspect ended about 60 miles away from the deadly shooting with a water rescue in Galveston Bay. The suspect was seen waving his arms while treading water for nearly half an hour.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A recently-promoted deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office was shot and killed on his way to work on Tuesday.

Officials said Deputy Maher Husseini was shot and killed inside his vehicle while sitting at a red light in southwest Houston around 12:35 p.m.

Only on 13, the new video shows the gunfire at a busy intersection in southwest Houston. After the tragic shooting, the suspect was found 60 miles away in Galveston Bay.

The suspect allegedly got out of his own vehicle on Richmond Avenue at Fondren Road, went up to Husseini, and shot him.

Husseini was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the suspect running away after the gunfire.

The suspect was not immediately identified, but is simply described as an Asian/Middle Eastern man between 35 and 40 years old.

The suspect took off after the shooting, but was later spotted in the League City area before allegedly driving his vehicle into Galveston Bay near the causeway.

Boats were called out to pull the suspect out of the water. He could be seen waving his arms while treading water for nearly half an hour.

So far, it's unclear if the suspect and Husseini knew each other. Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said that is part of the investigation.

"I don't have the information to give you now about what occurred, but our homicide division is working around the clock to get that information," Diaz said. "We still have to get a lot of interviews. There is video near the area from businesses, so we will work all that together to make sure we provide the facts to the community."

The suspect was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a police K-9 during the arrest. At last check, he was still hospitalized. Right now, he is facing charges for resisting arrest, with additional charges likely pending.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said he promoted Husseini only a week ago. He'd been with the agency since 2021.

Husseini's brother told ABC13 he was married and leaves behind children.

On Tuesday night, a somber procession carried Husseini's body in a flag-draped casket from Ben Taub Hospital in the Medical Center to the Medical Examiner's Office.

"It's too much. There's total chaos in our communities and we got to get it fixed," Herman said outside of the hospital. "My mentality with law enforcement, and all of you know me, is to fight, fight, fight. The only thing these criminals understand is force."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in on the brutal murder, saying, "the dangerous criminal who ambushed and murdered Deputy Constable Husseini will have the full weight of the law brought down upon him."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.