El Ranchito in SW Houston broken into 5 days after deadly shooting, surveillance video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just five days after a deadly shooting inside a southwest Houston taqueria, another incident happened, but this time surveillance video shows it was a break-in.

El Ranchito #4 on S. Gessner and Bellaire was hit again. The owner told ABC13 that his cameras captured a man forcing his way into the taqueria on Tuesday at about 2:45 a.m., stealing money and damaging equipment.

Footage shows a man in a mask using what looks like a crowbar to force the door open and go inside.

"When I got here, I looked at the video and I saw the man break into the games and the register," Pedro Lopez, the owner, said.

The thief then makes his way inside, cracking open three gambling machines and stealing money. Video then shows the man make his way over to the cash register, cleaning out all the bills.

Lopez estimates a couple hundred dollars was stolen, and his front door damaged once again.

It was last week that the glass to his taqueria's window was shattered after a shooting left a robbery suspect dead and a customer now claiming self-defense.

Lopez's gaming machines are ruined and his register is empty. He is left to question why problems keep coming his way.

"I don't know if it's against me. I just don't know," Lopez said.

The robbery was reported to Houston police and the shop stayed open despite the incident.

