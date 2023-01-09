Grand jury will decide fate of customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says

A customer who fatally shot a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria will face a grand jury that will decide if there was probable cause, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide whether there is probable cause to charge the armed taqueria customer who shot and killed a would-be robber last week in southwest Houston.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston robbery shooting: Customer shoots, kills robber armed with plastic pistol, police say

It's the video everybody is talking about. The suspect takes control of the taqueria and points what looks like a gun at customers.

Suddenly, one customer starts shooting, even moving closer to the suspect as he keeps firing shots.

He puts what looks like the customers' stolen money back on the table, then appears to realize the suspect's gun wasn't real.

The customers, including the shooter, left leaving the owner and the workers in the shop.

On Monday, the medical examiner identified Eric Eugene Washington as the robbery suspect who was shot and killed.

Records show Washington had an extensive criminal history and was out on bond at the time of the robbery.

Washington was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 for an aggravated robbery, which was pleaded down from capital murder for the 2013 robbery and murder of 62-year-old Hamid Waraich, records show. He was released on parole in 2021 and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in 2022, according to records.

Officers with the Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that an attorney, who is making arrangements for the customer who opened fire, has reached out to speak with investigators.

The 46-year-old customer's name hasn't been released because he's not under arrest, police said. University of Houston Law Center Professor Sandra Guerra Thompson said the District Attorney has several options when considering this case.

"They can take no action. They can go to the grand jury and ask them for no indictment. They could go to the grand jury and say, we're going to leave this up to you, or they could ask for a charge," Thompson said.

