SWAT detains 'several people' while executing warrant near Eastex Freeway, sheriff's lieutenant says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighborhood in northeast Harris County is secure after a sheriff's office SWAT team helped execute a warrant Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Bryan Buccini, a member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit, tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the search warrant was served in the 4500 block of Hopper Road, which just off the Eastex Freeway.

Several adults were detained, and no one was injured, the lieutenant tweeted.

HCSO did not immediately offer information about the warrant, including the case that it involves.

The scene was turned over to HCSO's Special Investigations Division - which handles VICE, narcotics, human trafficking, auto theft, and high tech crimes - and deputies with District 2 Patrol of the sheriff's office, Buccini said.

ABC13's Jessica Willey is pursuing facts of the case. Get instant updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.