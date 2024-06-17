Scooter stolen during DoorDash delivery returned, suspects wanted in theft arrested, Pct. 4 says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have arrested the suspects wanted in a scooter theft connected to a DoorDash order last week.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said surveillance video shows someone taking the scooter from the front porch of a Cypress home on the afternoon of June 10.

ABC13 spoke to the victim, who vowed never to use DoorDash again after using the app to place a Chick-fil-A order.

Her doorbell camera caught the incident. A gray car pulled up to her home, and the driver got out and dropped the order off on her porch.

Shortly after, a barefoot man can be seen approaching the home and taking the scooter before racing back to the same car used by the DoorDash driver who made the delivery.

A doorbell camera in Cypress captured a DoorDash driver's passenger stealing a $700 scooter from a customer's front porch, deputies say.

On Monday, the constable's office said the stolen scooter had been returned, and arrest warrants were filed for the suspects. Pct. 4 later shared images of the two suspects detained hours later.

"It's pretty bold to do something like that in the middle of the day somewhere where every house has cameras," the customer, who asked not to be identified, told ABC13 last Tuesday.

She said she contacted DoorDash only to learn that the company may not even know who was driving for them.

"It was a male who dropped off the order but under a female's name," she said.

"What happened is absolutely unacceptable and clearly violates our policies. We have immediately deactivated the Dasher account involved. We deeply regret any stress and inconvenience this has caused the customer and have offered our support," DoorDash said in a statement last week.

