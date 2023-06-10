Man shot to death, woman detained off Hillcroft near US-90 Alternate, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division began looking into a deadly shooting Friday night in the Fondren Gardens neighborhood on the city's southwest side.

HPD said a call of a man's shooting came in just after 8 p.m. in the 12700 block of Dublin, between Dunlap Street and Hillcroft Avenue.

The victim was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman was detained at the scene, police added.

Police noted that the victim ran out to the street after he was shot.

There were no other details disclosed.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted four homicides in the last 12 months in the area where the shooting unfolded. The Greenpark-Southwest Crossing-Windsor Village designated area counted two homicides in 2019, seven in 2020, two in 2021, and three in 2023.

About 22,000 people reside in the area.