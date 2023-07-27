Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting rampage that unfolded off Beechnut in southwest Houston.

7 hurt between 2 separate scenes under Houston police, Harris Co. Sheriff's Office investigations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven people were hurt between two separate scenes where shots were fired on opposite ends of the Houston area during the same afternoon Thursday.

The investigations got underway in southwest Houston and near Aldine Bender Road in northeast Harris County.

Here are the details that law enforcement provided for each scene.

4 shot near North Beltway

Harris County sheriff's deputies were handling two scenes related to one shooting incident several blocks south of the North Sam Houston Tollway.

The sheriff's office said its investigation is focused on the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aeropark Drive and the 5300 block of Aldine Bender Road.

While authorities confirmed multiple people were shot, they did not disclose what led to the shooting, the victims' conditions, or whether anyone is in custody.

3 hurt near West Beltway South

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department encountered a similar circumstance 30 miles away just off the West Sam Houston Tollway South.

HPD said three people were injured from the unrelated incident in the 9900 block of Beechnut Street that was reported at about 2:10 p.m.

According to police, two people rode in a private vehicle to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

A third person in a separate car suffered minor injuries from flying glass.

Police said a caller witnessed someone shooting at a couple of cars in the area before taking off in a red Toyota. They added that one round blew out glass at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was targeted or road rage-related.

The suspect's description was not immediately disclosed.

This wasn't the only shooting that HPD investigated on Thursday. In a separate case, a man was wounded in an apparent vehicle robbery just off the Eastex Freeway.

