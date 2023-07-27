The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station along US-59 Eastex Freeway near Tidwell on the city's northeast side.

Investigation underway after man shot at gas station and robbed of his car in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery at a gas station along US-59 in northeast Houston Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting at 9278 Eastex Freeway near Tidwell at about 2:30 p.m.

Lt. Larry Croswon with HPD said when officers arrived, they found a man had been shot at least once.

Crowson said that the victim was transported to the hospital and is undergoing surgery.

According to police, the victim was at the gas station when he was approached by someone who shot him and took his white Honda Accord.

Police said they are trying to find the stolen vehicle as they talk to witnesses and look for surveillance video to get a better description of the suspect.

