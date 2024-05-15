Father and son injured in alleged targeted incident where more than 30 bullets were fired, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his son are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston sent neighbors ducking for cover on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 3 p.m., the Houston Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the shooting taking place at 7200 Gore Drive.

Police said the bullets barely missed a 91-year-old woman sitting inside the house on Gore, and other neighbors dropped to the ground to avoid being shot.

According to police, more than 30 bullets were fired, adding that it looks like the house was targeted.

"It was like, 'Pow, pow,' and I just hit the ground. I was like, 'It's not stopping; I'm going to hit the ground because it started at 3 a.m.,'" a woman who lives across the street told ABC13.

Relatives of the wounded victims said the whole incident started with an argument Tuesday night that escalated.

"As soon as I got out of there, they called me back within an hour and said they had been shot. Both of them had been shot because they sit on the porch. My brother can't walk," the relative, who wanted her face covered because she worries the shooter will return, said.

The relative said her brother and nephew were shot but are expected to recover.

"My brother is 71, 72. He got shot in the face. (The) other boy is 37. He got shot in the leg two times," she said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but police said they fled in a maroon or red-colored sedan.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, the area where the shooting happened is home to 19,000 people who live in Edgeworth, Northwood Manor, and Scenic Woods. Data shows there were about 752 assaults in the area in the last 12 months.

