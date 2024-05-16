'Lone wolf' charged with assassination attempt on Slovakia PM, who remains in serious condition

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition has been stabilized overnight, although his condition is still serious, his deputy said early Thursday.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition has been stabilized overnight, although his condition is still serious, his deputy said early Thursday.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition has been stabilized overnight, although his condition is still serious, his deputy said early Thursday.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition has been stabilized overnight, although his condition is still serious, his deputy said early Thursday.

LONDON -- Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition has been stabilized overnight following an assassination attempt, although his condition is still serious, his deputy said early Thursday.

Fico, 59, was shot five times on Wednesday outside a government building in the town of Handlova, according to Slovakian Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok.

Doctors worked overnight to stabilize his condition, with two medical teams working on him. He spent about five hours in surgery.

The complicated nature of his injuries means he's still considered to be in serious condition, his deputy said Thursday.

The suspect, who has not been named, has been charged with premeditated murder, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba.

Taraba described the suspect as a "lone wolf" and said he was only recently radicalized following the country's presidential election in April.

Fico took over as prime minister in October, running on a platform to end support for neighboring Ukraine in its battle against Russia, but had served as prime minister two times previously. In total, he's the longest-serving prime minister in the country's short history since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Mark Osborne and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.