Taco stand employee shot while fighting off 3 masked men in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in what police believe was a taco truck robbery in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 12 a.m. on South Gessner near West Bellfort.

The victim, who police believe was the owner or the owner's son, was either cleaning or closing up for the night when a group of men came up to him and demanded money.

Investigators said the three men were wearing masks when they held the victim at gunpoint.

"(The suspects were) attempting to rob him of the cash the taco stand made for the night," according to police.

Authorities said the victim then fought back before one of the suspects shot him in the hip. The suspects took off in a grey vehicle, but it is unclear if they got away with anything.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Although details about the suspects are limited, police only described them as three Black men who were wearing hoodies and masks.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.