double shooting

Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament in Harris Co., deputies say

By and Brooke Taylor
EMBED <>More Videos

Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were killed Sunday morning during a shooting at a soccer tournament at a northwest Harris County sports facility.

Family members believe the gunman was the woman's ex-husband, and that he pulled the trigger after a confrontation between the three, but authorities did not confirm that information.

The shooting happened some time before 10:30 a.m. at the Matias Almeyda Training Center in the 4200 block of Clow Road near Steubner Airline Road.

EMBED More News Videos

Around 100 people were at the tournament at a NW Harris County soccer park Sunday morning when an armed man shot a pregnant woman and another man. Harris County investigators expla



The suspected gunman reportedly shot the woman and man before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

The man who was shot was said to have died at the scene, and the 28-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

Deputies said the woman was at the soccer tournament with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed.

About two hours later, family members told investigators they received a text message from the suspected gunman, saying he planned to kill himself.

His body was found by deputies inside a home 10 miles away in the 7700 block of Bayou Forest. The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a pistol was found near his body, investigators said.

The pistol lying next to him matches the pistol we had over here," Sgt. Ben Bell with the Harris County Sheriffs Office Homicide unit.

Around 100 people were attending the soccer tournament at the Clow Road facility when the shooting happened. Deputies called the scene "chaotic" after the shots rang out.





Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countywoman shothomicideshootingdouble homicidedouble shootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
At least 5 dead, 10 injured in violent weekend across Houston area
Gunman charged after allegedly killing 2 men in N. Harris Co.
2 shot outside N. Houston nightclub as police arrive for fight call
Bond denied for 3rd suspect charged in Galleria-area deadly shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News