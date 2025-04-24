Protecting your car from thieves with blank key fobs and fob programmers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Auto theft is a prevalent crime across Harris and surrounding counties. Now, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is shedding light on how thieves may steal your car and how you can protect it.

Last week, the Harris County Sheriff's auto theft division conducted a sting operation involving a fake purchase of a stolen tailgate. When they got there, they found more than just the car part.

"They had upwards of 125 key fobs or something," HCSO Sgt. Eduardo Rivera said.

It turns out that blank key fobs, sold online, can quickly be programmed to your car. This is a common way for thieves to show up and drive off in just five minutes. On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office showed ABC13 exactly how it worked.

First, they break in, punching out the lock or a window. Then they take a computer made to program the blank keys and plug it in under the dash.

"You plug it right into there, and then it will start sending the information for this vehicle right to the key fob," HCSO Lt. John Gonzalez said.

These are legitimate devices, and in some cases, they can be purchased online for a few hundred dollars.

"These are just generic locksmith tools that I don't want to say just anyone can buy, but we do see these all the time," Gonzalez said.

So, how do you protect yourself? Steering wheel and diagnostic port locks can run you a few hundred bucks, and while not 100% effective, it could be enough to deter someone from targeting you.

"Thirty to 50 minutes to an hour to get off and crooks are in it to get in and get out and make that easy money," Rivera said.

Gonzalez and Rivera said if you're in the market for a second-hand truck and find one with a fantastic price, there are a few steps to take to make sure it's not too good to be true.

First, if the key fob isn't branded with a maker's name, it could be because the car was stolen, and used a blank fob to get it. Additionally, thieves will rarely take the extra step to cut the physical key inside the fob, providing another clue. Finally, check the VIN sticker inside the car. If it easily peels or there is old sticker residue left behind, that's an indicator that the original VIN sticker was removed.

"Stay away from anything on OfferUp, Facebook, or anything, and if it's too good to be true, it most likely is," Rivera said.

Of course, we have all lost our keys before and need to replace them. The HCSO said if you buy a cheap programmer or do it wrong, you can do some real damage to your car. Their advice is to call a locksmith or your dealer to have it professionally done.

If you do drive an in-demand car like a truck, consider using some kind of tracking service or device in the event your car is stolen.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.