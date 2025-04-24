Suspicious package at Sugar Land-area church, forces closure of school for rest of day, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating after a suspicious package was found on the property of St. Laurence Catholic Church on Thursday. According to the school, which is adjacent to the church, this forced the closure of the building for the remainder of the day, on Friday.

Officials with the school said that students are not in jeopardy. However, parents were welcome to pick up their students early.

Parents were urged to arrange for pickup at 1 p.m.

The school also said that after-school activities for the day, including the band concert, would be canceled.

Sugar Land PD said that extra officers were added on campus out of an abundance of caution for additional safety.

SkyEye flew over the school on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Boulevard, where lines of cars were seen along the campus. Parents were also standing in line, waiting for their students.

This is an ongoing investigation.

