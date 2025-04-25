Santa Fe ISD parents are concerned about data security after 'cyber event' disrupts campus network

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Santa Fe ISD has been dealing with what they're referring to as a cyber event for days.

What ABC13 knows so far is that over the weekend, the district posted on social media that a network interruption was affecting internet and phone service.

A parent sent us an update from the district, which says working phones on campuses have been restored. The same parent is still asking for more specifics.

"I had a lot of questions that I asked, and the short answers that are given are very open to interpretation. I need a clear back and white answer. The transparency is not there," Claudia Covarrubias said.

In a previous post, the district said the visitor check-in system had been restored. Classes are still going on, but the outage has forced them to reschedule STAAR testing for junior high and high school students today and tomorrow. Elementary students will take theirs next week.

While the district's technology team is working on fixing the problem, Covarrubias worries about the possibility of private information being stolen.

"The information that could've been exposed was their children's faces, social security, addresses, where they live, their houses," Covarrubias said.

Another parent told us that while the outage was certainly concerning, the district told them there was no need to worry about sensitive information.

"People asked, do we need to worry about the kids' social security or even lunch money concerns, like what is going on? They said all that stuff is very private and is safe," Jessica Knowles said.

Days later, both parents are still waiting for answers, while the issue is being resolved.

"I have questions on who or why this was done to a school district, our district, of all. We're small for the area," Knowles said.

District officials say they have notified law enforcement and an external cybersecurity company.

