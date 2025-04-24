Which Texas-tied products will be selected in Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway in Green Bay! ABC13 Sports will look into the college products with ties to the Lone Star State in Round 1.

Cam Ward

Cam Ward, a West Columbia, Texas native and University of Miami product, has been selected as the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans. Ward, 22, played high school football at Columbia High School. The 6-foot-2 quarterback possesses a strong arm and playmaking ability. The Titans get their franchise quarterback.

Concerning the Houston Texans, the team owns the No. 25 overall pick in this year's draft.

Check back on this article for the latest updates throughout Day 1 of the NFL Draft on ABC13.

Pre-draft notes:

Dreams will be turned into reality for some Texas-tied products as Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night.

This year's NFL draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24 to 26, where the top college prospects will be selected throughout the night.

ABC13 Sports takes a look at some of the top prospects with ties to the Lone Star State that could be selected on Day 1 of the draft.

Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, who is one of the sons of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is widely considered to be one of the significant storylines of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old was born in Tyler, Texas, and attended Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback is known for his stellar passing and ball placement from the pocket on the gridiron. Shedeur Sanders doesn't have a clear landing spot for a team but is currently projected to be selected in the first round. Not to mention, he has an older brother, Shilo Sanders, who he played together with for their father in Colorado.

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Kelvin Banks Jr., a top-ranked offensive tackle prospect from the University of Texas and Summer Creek High School graduate, is a prime candidate to be selected in the first round. The 21-year-old Humble, Texas native, won the 2024 Lombardi Award as the country's best lineman in college football.

Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden, who is a fellow Longhorn product and Houston native, is one of the premier wideouts in the 2025 draft class. He previously played football at the University of Houston in his freshman year before transferring to Texas.

Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson, a Houston native and Episcopal High School graduate, could be a draft target for his hometown team in the Houston Texans. Some key strengths for the Ohio State offensive lineman on the football field, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, are his versatility to play both guard and tackle.

The Texans only have one pick in the first round with the 25th overall pick. Houston also owns the 58th overall pick in the second round, the 79th and 89th overall pick in the third round, 179th and 216th pick in the sixth round, and the 236th, 241st, and 255th picks in the seventh round.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans sent their 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for three picks this year.