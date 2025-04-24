Flipped truck blocking northbound lanes of Highway 288 near Southmore

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A flipped truck with a lost load is causing heavy delays along Highway 288 on Thursday.

Houston TranStar reported the crash at about 2:45 p.m. along SH-288 northbound at Southmore Boulevard.

SkyEye flew over the traffic backup, with only one lane getting by. The truck could be seen on its side with what appeared to be dirt spilled over several lanes.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the cleanup should take multiple hours.

It's unclear what may have led to the truck to flip.

