2 women robbed at gunpoint outside West University home, suspects at large, police say

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in West University Place are searching for two men who robbed two women at gunpoint Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 3900 Milton Street near Huffington Park.
One of the victims told Eyewitness News that she had just returned from a business trip and was helping her dog sitter load up her car.
She said the suspects drove past them in a dark-colored SUV before doubling back.
At that point, she said one of the men got out with a gun and ordered the women to the ground.
The victim said he was wearing a ski mask and glasses and that he stole phones, keys, and her wedding ring.
He eventually drove off in the dog sitter's car, a red Dodge Charger, while his accomplice followed in the dark-colored SUV.
The suspects were last seen heading north on Weslayan.
