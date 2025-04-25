2 women robbed at gunpoint outside West University home, suspects at large, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in West University Place are searching for two men who robbed two women at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 3900 Milton Street near Huffington Park.

One of the victims told Eyewitness News that she had just returned from a business trip and was helping her dog sitter load up her car.

She said the suspects drove past them in a dark-colored SUV before doubling back.

At that point, she said one of the men got out with a gun and ordered the women to the ground.

The victim said he was wearing a ski mask and glasses and that he stole phones, keys, and her wedding ring.

He eventually drove off in the dog sitter's car, a red Dodge Charger, while his accomplice followed in the dark-colored SUV.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Weslayan.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.