24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 women robbed at gunpoint outside West University home, suspects at large, police say

Luke Jones Image
ByLuke Jones KTRK logo
Friday, April 25, 2025 1:50AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in West University Place are searching for two men who robbed two women at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 3900 Milton Street near Huffington Park.

One of the victims told Eyewitness News that she had just returned from a business trip and was helping her dog sitter load up her car.

She said the suspects drove past them in a dark-colored SUV before doubling back.

At that point, she said one of the men got out with a gun and ordered the women to the ground.

The victim said he was wearing a ski mask and glasses and that he stole phones, keys, and her wedding ring.

He eventually drove off in the dog sitter's car, a red Dodge Charger, while his accomplice followed in the dark-colored SUV.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Weslayan.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW