Who is Cody Brown? Everything you need to know about the Houston Roughnecks safety

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5928418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> H-Town represent! The inaugural XFL Championship game will be held right here at TDECU Stadium. Fingers crossed the Roughnecks get to play!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5922592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> His name is Nick Holley, and his journey to overcome what could have been career-ending injuries is going to inspire you

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5911908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Castillo will be introducing the team to fans in English and Spanish on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cody Brown, number 25, is a safety for the Houston Roughnecks.Brown played safety at Bellville High School and grew up in the Houston area.After high school, Brown spent two seasons playing for Independence Community College in Kansas and then two seasons playing for the Arkansas State Red Wolves.Brown also spent time with the Salt Lake City Stallions and the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Roughnecks for their inaugural season.He's a big hitter and enjoys seeing family and friends in the stands watching him play."It feels good to like, look up in the stands, you know, and see a lot of familiar faces," Brown told ABC13. "You know, people that are there to really support you."A fun fact about Brown is that he has a Houston Oilers logo tattooed on his right arm, which is very similar to the Houston Roughnecks logo.Brown says he likes to show pride in his city, and laughed because he was only two years old when the Oilers played their last season."We find our identity in what we do, and now we're just trying to capitalize and grow and build on that," Brown said.Watch the video above to learn more about Brown!