Houston receives nearly $30M to improve safety on 7-mile stretch of this busy road

Stats show more fatal accidents take place on this street than any other in Houston. But that stretch of road is getting a multi-million dollar makeover.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A statistic from the city of Houston shows that more fatal accidents take place on Bissonnet than on any other city-owned street.

However, on Wednesday, it was announced that the federal government will be sending $28.7 million to improve safety on a seven-mile stretch of Bissonnet between S. Dairy Ashford and Hillcroft.

"It's a competitive grant from the Department of Transportation," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "It's the largest grant anybody received in the State of Texas."

The money comes as part of President Biden's infrastructure package, and will include improvements like enhanced crosswalks, better lighting, rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks, dedicated turn lanes at intersections, and other developments.

"(The grant) is for high, dangerous streets where there a lot of injuries and accidents," Turner said.

One intersection that will receive these enhancements is Bissonnet and Wilcrest, which the organization LINK Houston has regularly named one of the most dangerous intersections in the city of Houston.

"It's about time," LINK Houston's Gabe Cazares said. "It's about time that every level of government use every resource available to them to make sure people stop dying on Texas roads."

The project, which will cost over $35 million, is set to start in the summer of 2025 and end in the summer of 2028.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.