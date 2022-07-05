New sketch shows suspect wanted for Midtown robbery shootings that left 1 dead, 1 injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11580663" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Police said they have matched the shell casings from two shootings minutes apart in Midtown.

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Capital Murder/Aggravated Robbery w/serious bodily injury| If you recognize this person, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 223186-22 @houstonpolice | 1300 blk Webster and 1300 blk. Hadley #hounews https://t.co/5KAbwQxyzF pic.twitter.com/3ZkSLoPcBG — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) July 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have a new clue as they search for a man who shot two people in Midtown earlier this year, killing one of them.Houston police released a new sketch of the suspect on Monday. He's wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery - serious bodily injury.The two victims were reportedly robbed by the same suspect in the Midtown area on Feb. 18. Both were shot multiple times.The first incident happened in the 1300 block of Webster Street.Police said the suspect approached the victim, retrieved a firearm, and demanded his property.When the victim refused, the suspect shot him multiple times, HPD said.Moments later, the suspect reportedly approached a second victim in the 1300 block of Hadley Street and demanded his property.An altercation occurred, and the suspect shot the second victim multiple times, HPD said.ABC13-exclusive surveillance video shows the altercation.The second victim, identified as Adam Phillips, died as a result of his injuries.The wanted suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male. Police said he was wearing all black with a white logo or patch on his left arm.