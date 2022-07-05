sketch

New sketch shows suspect wanted for Midtown robbery shootings that left 1 dead, 1 injured

New sketch shows suspect wanted for deadly Midtown robbery shootings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have a new clue as they search for a man who shot two people in Midtown earlier this year, killing one of them.

Houston police released a new sketch of the suspect on Monday. He's wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery - serious bodily injury.

The two victims were reportedly robbed by the same suspect in the Midtown area on Feb. 18. Both were shot multiple times.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police match shell casings from 2 shootings in Midtown that left one man dead, another injured
Houston Police said they have matched the shell casings from two shootings minutes apart in Midtown.



The first incident happened in the 1300 block of Webster Street.

Police said the suspect approached the victim, retrieved a firearm, and demanded his property.

When the victim refused, the suspect shot him multiple times, HPD said.

Moments later, the suspect reportedly approached a second victim in the 1300 block of Hadley Street and demanded his property.

An altercation occurred, and the suspect shot the second victim multiple times, HPD said.

ABC13-exclusive surveillance video shows the altercation.

The second victim, identified as Adam Phillips, died as a result of his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Residential surveillance footage captured a deadly shooting in Midtown
'I had my daughter, and she was panicking': A resident in Midtown Houston found a fatal shooting caught on his home surveillance camera.



The wanted suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male. Police said he was wearing all black with a white logo or patch on his left arm.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
