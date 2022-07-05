New sketch shows suspect wanted for Midtown robbery shootings that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Houston police released a new sketch of the suspect on Monday. He's wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery - serious bodily injury.
The two victims were reportedly robbed by the same suspect in the Midtown area on Feb. 18. Both were shot multiple times.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Police match shell casings from 2 shootings in Midtown that left one man dead, another injured
The first incident happened in the 1300 block of Webster Street.
Police said the suspect approached the victim, retrieved a firearm, and demanded his property.
When the victim refused, the suspect shot him multiple times, HPD said.
Moments later, the suspect reportedly approached a second victim in the 1300 block of Hadley Street and demanded his property.
An altercation occurred, and the suspect shot the second victim multiple times, HPD said.
ABC13-exclusive surveillance video shows the altercation.
The second victim, identified as Adam Phillips, died as a result of his injuries.
SEE ALSO: Residential surveillance footage captured a deadly shooting in Midtown
The wanted suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male. Police said he was wearing all black with a white logo or patch on his left arm.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Capital Murder/Aggravated Robbery w/serious bodily injury. Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 223186-22
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.