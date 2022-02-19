shooting

Police match shell casings from 2 shootings in Midtown that left one man dead, another injured

EMBED <>More Videos

2 Midtown shootings are under investigation for possible connection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into whether two shootings about a block away from each other in Midtown are connected from overnight.

One man was killed just before 9 p.m. Friday night on Hadley and Austin Street.

While police were at that scene, they received a report of another shooting on Caroline near Webster.

Officers tell us the man injured in the second shooting underwent surgery Friday night.

It's unclear what led to either shooting. Police said they have surveillance video of the shooting on Hadley that shows the suspect, but officers have yet to release it.

Police say the shell casings left at both scenes match each other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownman injuredgun violenceshootingsurgeryinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
TOP STORIES
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
Creeper in The Heights, man seen on video following mom and baby
Pleasant weekend, more active pattern next week
Doorbell video captures meteor falling from the sky in Cypress
Show More
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
SWAT assists after a man was fatally shot in The Heights
Family remembers murdered mom who leaves behind baby
FDA warns about certain baby formulas
Organization that donates beds to children in need looks to expand
More TOP STORIES News