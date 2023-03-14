It's the video so many of us can't get out of our heads - a toddler falling out of a car in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Woman gets 4 years probation after child falls out of moving SUV in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman charged with endangering a child after a video of a little girl falling out of a car circulated on social media was sentenced to four years' probation, according to documents.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Tuesday, Nikke Nelson entered a guilty plea for the Aug. 16, 2022 incident.

Dashcam video shared with ABC13 shows a red SUV making a turn on the service road of the Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft. At one point, you can see a small child falling out of the vehicle before it comes to a complete stop. The driver, later identified as Nelson, gets out to scoop the toddler.

Nelson later turned herself in to authorities and said she was in a "hurry" trying to get the toddler back to her grandmother's house. She said the girl has a car seat but often gets out of it.

Documents state Nelson was given four years of deferred adjudication with community supervision, in which she must abide by conditions, including no driving with children under the age of 12, other than her own biological children.