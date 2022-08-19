Grandmother says child who fell out of moving SUV in SW Houston is not injured: 'My God is good'

A video shows a 19-month-old girl tumble out of an SUV and onto the feeder road at Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway.

Now, for the first time, we're hearing from the family who was involved.

"I didn't know until I (saw) it on the news. I said, 'What?'" the child's grandmother said, over the phone. "My God is good."

She wouldn't give Eyewitness News any names, and wouldn't confirm anything about medical care, but claims the 19-month-old girl is not injured.

The grandmother said the toddler's aunt was the one driving. In the video, you can see her grabbing the toddler before quickly putting her back in the back seat.

"She pulled the door handle like she always (does), because I keep the child lock on," the child's grandmother said. "She just pulled the door handle."

She said her granddaughter has done this before, simply wriggled out of her car seat and yanked the door handle until it opened.

Since so many people have seen this shocking video, questions have come up about criminal charges.

Houston police said they have interviewed the family. They said they're still trying to figure out whether the family used a car seat even after the fall, and the grandmother admitted to us that the child locks weren't on.

Police confirm that the child's grandmother and aunt both went to the jail and turned themselves in on Wednesday, but were let go because they don't have warrants out for their arrests at this time.

"All I do is just watch her and pray that she be safe and keep her out of harm's way," the child's grandmother said.

