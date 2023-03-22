SkyEye captured the backups on Gulf Freeway near Woodridge as the Wednesday afternoon commute started building.

Inbound lanes of Gulf Fwy shut down near 610 East Loop as HPD investigates deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All inbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway have been shut down Wednesday afternoon near the 610 East Loop as police work a deadly crash.

Houston police shared on Twitter that investigators are headed to a crash that happened at about 4 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway at Woodridge Drive.

Police said a man was riding a bicycle on the freeway when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

