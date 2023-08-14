SkyEye flew over the facility, where the mulch continued to burn, sending plumes of smoke into the air. HFD said no shelter in place was necessary, though officials are continuing to monitor the air quality.

Do you smell smoke? Large mulch fire burns for 2nd day on Crawford Road in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in northwest Houston can likely see and smell smoke as a large mulch fire burns for a second day.

The flames were first reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at the Living Earth landscaping facility at 5802 Crawford Road in the Carverdale neighborhood.

SkyEye flew over the facility on Monday morning, where the mulch continued to burn, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 100 firefighters respond to mulch fire in NW Houston near Crawford Road at landscape facility

On Sunday night, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said no shelter in place or evacuations were necessary, though officials are continuing to monitor the air quality.

Peña said anyone prone to respiratory problems may want to remain indoors or cover with a mask when outside near the area.

HFD said they were not putting any more water on the fire and are waiting for it to burn itself out. It could be days before it stops burning.

On Sunday alone, more than 100 firefighters rotated to try and extinguish the flames.

Officials did not elaborate on how the fire began but said arson does plan to conduct an investigation.

The fire was contained to the Living Earth landscaping facility and no civilian or firefighter injuries had been reported.

ABC13 previously covered another fire at the same landscaping facility in February of this year.

RELATED: Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road