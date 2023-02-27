WATCH LIVE

Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road

Monday, February 27, 2023 5:59PM
Large mulch fire burning in NW Houston sends smoke into the air
The mulch fire first started around 3:30 a.m., but Houston fire officials said they expected to be at the site for most of the day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you seen or smelled smoke in the air in northwest Houston?

A large pile of mulch at the Living Earth landscaping facility off Crawford Road caught fire early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Houston firefighters responded to the facility around 3:30 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., the fire was still burning. Fire officials said they expected to be at the site for most of the day.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but mulch material is known to spontaneously combust, especially in warm weather.

