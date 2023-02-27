The mulch fire first started around 3:30 a.m., but Houston fire officials said they expected to be at the site for most of the day.

Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you seen or smelled smoke in the air in northwest Houston?

A large pile of mulch at the Living Earth landscaping facility off Crawford Road caught fire early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Houston firefighters responded to the facility around 3:30 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., the fire was still burning. Fire officials said they expected to be at the site for most of the day.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but mulch material is known to spontaneously combust, especially in warm weather.