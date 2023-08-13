The Houston Fire Department responding to large mulch fire in northwest Houston near Crawford Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is responding to a scene of a large mulch fire that is burning on the city's northwest side.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The fire is located in the 5800 block of Crawford Road.

ABC13 has previously covered another fire in the same area near a landscaping facility in February earlier this year.

RELATED: Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road

All are urged to avoid the areas sure to heavy emergency traffic, according to HFD.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route and will update when more information becomes available.