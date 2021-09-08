Houston babysitter gets 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping 9-year-old boy

Jesus Andrade Lizama, 53, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child Tuesday and received a 20-year sentence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping a young boy he was entrusted to babysit.According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Jesus Andrade Lizama, 53, admitted to sexually assaulting the 9-year-old boy five Saturdays in a row at the victim's home."Children are the most vulnerable people in our society, and when an adult victimizes them, it can mean life-long trauma," Ogg said. "That's why our most important work is to seek justice in cases like this and help the victim get closure and begin to heal."According to court records, during one incident, Lizama dragged the boy from his bedroom and covered his mouth while he tried to scream for help. Lizama then reportedly told the boy that he would kill him or his sibling if he told anyone about the abuse.The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child Tuesday and received a 20-year sentence. His guilty plea guaranteed he would be convicted, and the victim would be spared from appearing during a trial."The victim's parents entrusted him to take care of their child and he violated that trust," Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum said. "It's a sickening and heinous crime, and it is absolutely heartbreaking for the victim and the family."The boy eventually told his parents what occurred, and they reported the crimes to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.