rodeo fashion

Houstonians encouraged to don western wear for rodeo's big 90th event

Rodeo wants you to wear your best gear for 90-day countdown

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo approaches a major milestone, the city's biggest party is encouraging locals to don their western wear to celebrate the occasion.

In honor of the "90 Days 'til 90 Years" Celebration on Tuesday, November 30, the rodeo is encouraging Houstonians to throw on their best cowboy gear -- hats, shirt, buckles, boots.

Originally christened the Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition in 1931 by a group of seven Texas businessmen -- with an official show that followed in 1932 -- what is now the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has entertained tens of millions over nearly 100 years.

