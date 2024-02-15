Hot Cheeto pizza, carnival additions, and all that's new at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the countdown for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo continues, representatives of the show shared date and time changes, new attractions, special days, and new food options for attendees.
Opening day is Feb. 27, and March 17 is the last day of the famed event, which features concerts, rodeo and livestock competitions, auctions, a carnival, plus several retail and food vendors.
What's different?
This year's carnival adds a new ride called the Joker 360, a 16-seat pendulum that swings clockwise and counterclockwise with high speeds and free-falling sensations.
New shops, including Houston-based Vntg Sply thrift store and leather goods retailer Clayton & Crume, join the vendors at the rodeo. Rodeo Houston merchandise gets an expansion as well with new categories, such as bags, jewelry, home decor, Christmas ornaments, ladies' apparel, pajamas and men's polos, according to a Feb. 8 news release.
On the menu
Four new food vendors will join the plethora of options at the HLSR. They include:
In addition, established HLSR eateries will offer new foods. Asian Streetness will sell wonton nachos, while Cajun Cowboy will have Louisiana crawfish cheese fries and churro fries.
More unique carnival foods are another innovation this year, including hot Cheeto cheese pickle pizza-a New York-style pizza with a ranch dill sauce, mozzarella cheese, extra crispy sliced dill pickles, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos-and the Barbalicious float, which is a handcrafted bubblegum soda topped with cotton candy, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a pink and white lollipop.
Dates to know
This year's rodeo also marks the 50th anniversary of the World Championship Bar-B-Que contest and will feature Value Wednesdays and earlier weekend start times, per the release.
