Houston ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Sunnyside area, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston ISD bus with students on board was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, the district said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Reed and Jutland in the Sunnyside area.

According to a message from Principal Janet Orozco, the bus, which was carrying five students, was on the way to Jones High School.

SkyEye was over the area where one person was being loaded off the damaged bus, but the district said there were no injuries.

Another bus picked up the students and staff onboard, and they arrived safely to the campus, Orozco said.

"The accident is under investigation by HISD police and Houston police. Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety and wellbeing of our students is always our absolute top priority," the message said.

SkyEye video from the scene also showed a damaged silver vehicle and an SUV up against the side of the bus.

The conditions of the other drivers involved were not immediately known.