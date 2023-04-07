The couple said thank goodness they were awake watching TV when this happened. So they were able to smell the smoke right away, get out safely, and call 911.

No one injured in Spring Branch house fire family says was sparked by lightning during storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family says lightning from Thursday night's storms in Houston sparked a fire in the garage of their Spring Branch home.

The couple gave ABC13 a closer look at the damage to the home in the 10100 block of Knoboak Drive and told us what happened in the moments before the fire began.

It's not official yet, but the couple is fairly sure lightning hit the house, saying they saw the sky light up and heard thunder on top of them.

The woman says they saw smoke in the backyard and ran outside. They thought it was coming from a neighbor's house, but it was coming from their own garage.

The fire appears to have started in the attic at about 10:20 p.m. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

All the damage was contained to the garage, including a destroyed SUV. The rest of the house seems to be okay, although there is some minor smoke damage.

The couple said thank goodness they were awake watching TV when this happened. So they were able to smell the smoke right away, get out safely, and call 911.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.