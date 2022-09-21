1 killed, another hurt during home invasion in Edgebrook neighborhood, Houston police say

Police are not sure how the suspects made their way inside, but once they did they immediately started shooting with pistols. The men may be connected to a separate shooting there on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the Edgebrook neighborhood who spoke to ABC13 said gunshots are all too common in the area after another act of violence left one dead and another injured Wednesday morning.

Police are calling the latest shooting in the 1200 block of Redford Street a home invasion.

Officers said they do not know if the two suspects at the scene forced their way in or were let in, but police said once inside, the suspects immediately started shooting.

A man was shot several times in the torso and died inside the unit, according to police. Another victim was shot in the leg and was rushed to a hospital.

Police said narcotics may have played a role in the incident and add that the suspects rummaged through the apartment after firing off several rounds.

"We are not sure if they kicked in the door, but we know they got in somehow, and when they did they started shooting. Everything was done with pistols," Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said.

Police told us there was a separate shooting at the same location Tuesday afternoon, though they are not sure if the two are connected.

The suspects in Wednesday morning's shooting are described as Black males. Police said they ran away on foot.

