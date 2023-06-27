Be prepared! The I-10 eastbound feeder road and the entrance ramp from Wayside Drive remain closed in the area as crews work to repair the damage.

Repairs underway on I-10 East Fwy at Wayside after extreme heat caused road to buckle, TxDOT says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The extreme heat is causing problems for drivers on Houston's northeast side.

Repairs are underway on the I-10 East Freeway entrance ramp Wayside Drive and eastbound feeder road.

TxDOT said the heat caused part of the road to buckle on Monday.

SkyEye flew over the scene on Tuesday morning. Video shows the road completely torn up as crews work to repair the damage.

Last week, TxDOT said it saw up to 10 different spots on roadways in six counties experiencing buckling or damaged pavement, including in the same area on I-10.

A Heat Advisory in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the 15th day in a row with some kind of heat-related weather alert for southeast Texas.

High temperatures will peak around 100 degrees, and feels-like temperatures will peak between 105 and 110.

