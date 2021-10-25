3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings within 3 hours across Houston overnight

Northwest officers were on a shooting at 4000 Hollister. One patient was transported to an area hospital, where he later expired. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 25, 2021

South Gessner officers are on a shooting at 8900 S Braeswood. One victim is deceased. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were killed and two more were injured in three separate shootings in a span of three hours overnight.One was on the northwest side and two were in southwest Houston.Houston police say around 1:30 a.m. Monday, three people were shot outside Café Sonata following a fight. One person died at the scene.Police said there was an argument between two groups of people inside the business. One group left, and then when the second group left, a maroon Nissan Titan drove through the parking lot.Two Hispanic men in the Nissan opened fire, and three men were shot, police said.One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the head and is in serious condition, according to police. A third victim was shot in the hand.A man was shot in front of T&T Food Mart in the 4000 block of Hollister around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to HPD.Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot between two men. The suspect took off after the shooting.Investigators are going over surveillance video in hopes to find the killer.Another man was shot in front of Lucky Food Store on S. Braeswood around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.Police responded to the scene and found the man dead.Investigators believe there was some sort of disturbance between two men outside the store when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.The suspect fled the scene, police said.