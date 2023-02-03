Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station

A Houston Gardens gas station became a homicide investigation scene for the second time in 10 months when a man was shot to death Friday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help looking for two suspects involved in the killing of a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.

On Friday, Jan 20, the Houston Police Department responded to the deadly shooting at the V Stop Food Mart on Homestead Road.

Police said a man was walking to his car when a masked suspect exited his vehicle and shot at him. A second suspect also came out of the car and began robbing the victim.

The victim, identified as Victor Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects reportedly drove off in a silver 2002 Buick, four-door sedan with Texas license plate GDX5831.

HPD released the following surveillance photos of the two suspects.

Police described them as Black men in their late teens to early 20s.

This was the same gas station where 26-year-old Jhon Dias was found dead in March 2022 after a suspect shot him during a robbery.

The suspect in that deadly shooting was identified as 24-year-old Jaquel Raheem Carruth. He was charged with capital murder months later.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.