Man shot to death at Houston Gardens-area gas station where beloved clerk killed in 2022

Just one homicide was recorded in the last 12 months in this area, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker showed.

Just 10 months ago, a beloved store clerk was found dead in a backroom of the store. Fast forward to Friday evening and a man has faced a similar fate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Gardens gas station became a homicide investigation scene for the second time in 10 months when a man was shot to death Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said it began investigating the deadly shooting at 5:38 p.m. in the 6500 block of Homestead Road, which is on the city's northeast side.

An HPD tweet showed red crime scene tape laying on the ground next to a Valero-branded gas pump.

The tweet did not provide any other details.

ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated Houston Gardens-Rosewood-Homestead area where the shooting unfolded.

In a tragic twist, that one homicide happened at the same filling station. Back in March 2022, Jhon Dias, 26, was found shot in a backroom of his workplace, V Stop Food Mart.

In the months following Dias' death, police feverishly released surveillance video of a potential suspect in the hopes to catch him.

Four months later, in July 2022, police identified and arrested 24-year-old Jaquel Raheem Carruth on capital murder. An HPD release stated Carruth entered the store with a firearm, intending to commit a robbery. Dias died as a result.

Carruth was arrested in Georgia.

