Driver killed in fiery crash on South Sam Houston Toll Road West, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed after crashing into the barrier of a toll road in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to deputies with Pct. 7.

Deputies say the crash happened at about 2:05 a.m. at 11700 South Sam Houston Toll Road West on the eastbound lanes.

The driver of a gray 2020 Toyota Rav4 crashed into the barrier of the toll road, veered into traffic, and crossed multiple lanes, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver of a 1991 Chevy pickup truck crashed into the Toyota after trying to stop.

A wrecker driver tried to break the window of the Toyota to rescue the driver, but flames overcame the vehicle due to the crash.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

It's unclear if he died as a result of the crash or of the fire.

Investigators did not immediately disclose what caused the initial crash.