'My soul aches': Houston-area fashion store owner's mom urges his killers to come forward

Six months after the store owner's death, his mother is asking for anyone with information to come forward, "I know someone knows something."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators said they are a step closer to finding the suspects responsible for a robbery that ended in the murder of a Houston-area fashion store owner.

Adrian R. Books is one of the suspects identified and charged with capital murder in the death of 33-year-old Matthew Archield.

"It's an incident that happened at a place of business in broad, open daylight. I know someone knows something. And the only thing I ask for family, the shooter's family, and anybody else that was involved needs to say something. Because this is a huge loss for us. It's a huge loss. My heart aches. My soul aches, and it eats me up every day. Every day that I can't see my son," Angela Archield, the victim's mother, said.

At about 7 p.m. on March 19, Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Newly Acquired Wealth and Fashion store at 12725 North Freeway.

At the store, deputies found Matthew Archield with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head. Matthew Archield was rushed to a nearby hospital, but authorities said he died four days later after he was taken off life support.

Investigators released photos of the three suspects involved, one of them being Brooks. They are described as Black men between 20 and 30 years of age.

The man in white is still an unidentified person of interest.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts to contact the sheriff's homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

