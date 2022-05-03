man killed

Murder victim's mom asks parents to be proactive if they notice their sons going down wrong path

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 men connected to Houston-area fashion store owner's murder wanted

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area fashion store owner was shot to death during an attempted robbery at the man's business back in March, according to Harris County deputies. On Tuesday, the man's family, along with local authorities, made a plea to the public to help identify the three suspects involved in his murder.

"They're just young and they're trying to have something. They're not out here doing anything else but working. How can you come in someone's place of business and just take away a life? That's not fair at all," said Angela Achield, the mother of the murder victim. "I ask every Black mother, if you see your sons going down the wrong path, just take one day, if you have to tell them every day, 'I love you,' so that they're not going out in this world killing people for nothing."

The deadly shooting happened on March 19 at Newly Acquired Wealth & Fashion in the 12700 block of North Freeway, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Matthew Archield with several gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head.

Archield was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but authorities said he died on March 23 after he was taken off life support.

Investigators released photos of the three suspects involved. They are described as Black men between 20 and 30 years of age.



If you know any information regarding the suspects' whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingcrime stoppersman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Teen charged with DWI in 3-car crash that left man dead in Katy area
TX man wanted for the murder of Dallas lawyer captured in Florida
Family of man shot and killed by police call for investigation
Car crash that killed Pedrie Wannenburg update
TOP STORIES
Jury deliberating in murder trial for stabbing death of 11-year-old
Chief Justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Record Texas heat could push power grid demand to brink, ERCOT warns
9-year-old shown how to pull back slide before brother shot, docs say
A few rain opportunities before heat cranks up Mother's Day weekend
Teen charged with DWI in 3-car crash that left man dead in Katy area
Mainlanes blocked on I-10 East Freeway after major deadly crash
Show More
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
Ulta apologizes for Kate Spade perfume email called insensitive
Good deed turned into robbery outside restaurant, HPD says
Patient of 'fake' dentist encourages other to come forward
How you can celebrate May the 4th around the Houston area
More TOP STORIES News