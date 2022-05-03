Murder victim's mom asks parents to be proactive if they notice their sons going down wrong path

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area fashion store owner was shot to death during an attempted robbery at the man's business back in March, according to Harris County deputies. On Tuesday, the man's family, along with local authorities, made a plea to the public to help identify the three suspects involved in his murder."They're just young and they're trying to have something. They're not out here doing anything else but working. How can you come in someone's place of business and just take away a life? That's not fair at all," said Angela Achield, the mother of the murder victim. "I ask every Black mother, if you see your sons going down the wrong path, just take one day, if you have to tell them every day, 'I love you,' so that they're not going out in this world killing people for nothing."The deadly shooting happened on March 19 at Newly Acquired Wealth & Fashion in the 12700 block of North Freeway, deputies said.When deputies arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Matthew Archield with several gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head.Archield was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but authorities said he died on March 23 after he was taken off life support.Investigators released photos of the three suspects involved. They are described as Black men between 20 and 30 years of age.If you know any information regarding the suspects' whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.