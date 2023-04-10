Harris Co. Pct. 4 constable deputy hurt after driver rear-ends patrol vehicle on Veterans Memorial

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office identified Emily Garcia as the driver accused of hitting a deputy on Veterans Memorial Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of being behind the wheel while intoxicated when she rear-ended a female constable deputy on Veterans Memorial Drive near Fountainhead on Monday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the driver took off from the crash but was later stopped by another deputy about a half mile away with heavy front-end damage to her car.

The scene unfolded just after 5 a.m. The constable's office added the deputy was rushed to the hospital, where she was stabilized.

The driver accused of the hit-and-run crash was identified as Emily Garcia, according to investigators. They said she underwent standardized field sobriety tests after she displayed several signs of intoxication.

She was then arrested and later booked into the Harris County Jail on driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid counts. Her bond was not immediately disclosed.